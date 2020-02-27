The Geiger Counter: Getting creative with canvas and candles

This year’s painting for the annual Canvas Uncorked event will be a colorful owl. No experience is necessary as instructors will guide you through the process.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Do you have an itch to stretch your creative muscles and make some art for the home? Well, you’re in luck. This weekend, local art studio Ready, Paint, Fire will host the annual Canvas Uncorked event Saturday, Feb. 29. Held at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, the evening will teach you the basics of acrylic painting while you enjoy a glass of wine or beer.

It is a casual painting party, so it doesn’t matter if you don’t consider yourself artistic. No experience is necessary and instructors will lead you through a step-by-step process to make things easier. As you paint the face of a colorful owl, you might also find help in liquid courage. Access to the bar — along with canvas, paint and supplies — is included in the entry.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 the day of the event for adults. It includes one complimentary glass of wine or beer, and there are cocktail specials available for purchase as well. Tickets for children ages 12 and older who are accompanied by an adult are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Doors open and drinks are served at 6 p.m. Painting begins at 7. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

If you want other handmade works to give the painting some company, pencil in Breckenridge Creative Arts’ date night event. This month, instructor Chris Simoni will teach singles and couples how to create their own candle with the Breckenridge Candle Co.

Date night begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers or $15 for Breckenridge Creative Arts members.

Included in the ticket price is one complimentary beer or wine with additional drinks available for purchase. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Then the following day, Saturday, March 14, visit the Arts District campus once again for a packed itinerary of exploring one’s creative side during Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Second Saturday. The Old Masonic Hall will have warm beverages as you peruse the gallery’s exhibitions while the Quandary Antiques Cabin will have crafts for kids and the Hot Shop will have crafts for adults. Meanwhile, the Fuqua Livery Stable, Tin Shop, Robert Whyte House, Ceramic Studio and Randall Barn will have some combination of a co-op artist, local artist or visiting artists in residence for open houses.

All ages are welcome, but parents must attend with children. Second Saturday begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. Visit BreckCreate.org to register for the free event.