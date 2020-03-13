The Geiger Counter: How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Summit County

Sevens, the on-mountain restaurant at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 7, has been transformed into O’Sevens.

Courtesy Breckenridge Brewery

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, and there will be various activities this weekend and next week to honor the holiday.

The most noticeable is the continuation of Breckenridge Brewery’s tradition of transforming Sevens, the restaurant inside the Grand Lodge at the base of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 7, into O’Sevens for the month of March. Patrons can find Nitro Irish Stout on tap at the restaurant and special pairings.

Those wanting more Nitro Irish Stout can try their luck with another giveaway this year. If you find a golden can hidden in the 12-packs of Nitro Irish Stout, snap a photo of the loot and post it on social media for a chance to win a trip for two to Ireland.

Breckenridge also will be the place for events on St. Patrick’s Day itself. The Frisco Funk Collective will play from 2-5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Underground, 114 S. Main St. At 3 p.m., Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231. S. Main St., kicks off a joint bash of live music that will continue at 10 at Blue Stag Saloon, 323 S. Main St. Lastly, Kenosha Breck, 301 S. Main St., will have live music at 9 p.m. from The Velvet Jackets.

Breckenridge’s Ready, Paint, Fire will have a stein to paint for those searching for a more mellow day. Drop in any time from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 323 N. Main St. to paint a mug for $25 and have it fired overnight.

Another more relaxed option is to see Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at 7:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day. Tuesday shows are rare for the company, but it wants to highlight the comedy since it is an Irish play written by Martin McDonagh.

Meanwhile, folks in Frisco can head to Ein Prosit, which is once again transforming into O’Prosty’s for the special occasion. Guinness Irish dry stout and Smithwick’s Irish red ale will be on tap along with Irish whiskey specials, and The Shaky Hand String Band will perform at 7 p.m.

Bitten by the Irish bug and don’t want to stop celebrating when the day is done? Then head to the Log Chapel at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, for the next entry of Frisco Historic Park & Museum’s Winter Lecture Series. Myles Gallagher, National Mining Hall of Fame curator, will discuss the relationship between early Irish pioneers and the mountain towns and mining industries of Leadville and Summit County.

Come early because seating is limited for the free series.

If you’re comfortable with traveling outside of the county, there are a few more options in the neighboring areas. Saturday will have Bonfire Brewing host a celebration starting at 6 p.m. with specialty beer releases at its taproom, 127 W. Second St., Eagle. Live music from The Evolution begins at 7.

Meanwhile, the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle is happening from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Vail Nordic Center, 1775 Sunburst Drive. Composed of a 5K, 10K and 1K fun run, the event includes categories for snowshoers and those with Yaktrax cleats. Visit VailRec.com to register for a chance to finish in the top three for prizes or test your luck at a raffle.

South Park Brewing, 297 1/2 U.S. Highway 285, is throwing its sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day party Tuesday, March 17, with an Irish Red and Nitro Irish Porter served in commemorative glasses. There will be 18-hour, slow-cooked corned beef and cabbage to eat while supplies last.