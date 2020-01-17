The Geiger Counter: It’s Miller Time

“Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story” will be screened locally as part of Summit Film Society’s first event of the year.

For many who grew up skiing, filmmaker Warren Miller’s movies were a glimpse into what athletes were capable of — a goal to accomplish as we were still finding our footing on the bunny slopes. As a kid, I had a (very short-lived) dream of being in his films. I had no chance of becoming a star, but this East Coaster wanted just a sample of that blissful mountain life.

No particular titles stand out in my memory of my dad plopping in the VHS tapes, but I do remember rolling on the floor laughing at Miller’s infamous blooper reels. Yet as much as I loved them, I know I didn’t want to appear in them because it meant something went terribly and hilariously wrong.

Thankfully, Miller’s legacy lives on. “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story” will be screened locally as part of Summit Film Society’s first event of the year. Directed by Patrick Creadon, the documentary features never-before-seen archives from Miller’s collection while chronicling the legendary filmmaker who has put the sport on the big screen since the 1950s.

Additionally, Creadon’s film came out one year after Miller died in 2018 at age 93, while the documentary was still being produced, and features his final interview.

Miller is seen reminiscing about living in a teardrop trailer and eating rabbit stew while explaining the personal and professional changes of his storied career.

Along with Miller, featured in the film are Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley, ski legends Scot Schmidt, Dan and John Egan, Kristen Ulmer, Brad Vancour and Greg Stump as well as various members of Miller’s family and filmmaking team.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets cost $14 for general admission, $12 for Vail Resorts employees and $10 for members of Team Breckenridge Sports Club and Team Summit Colorado. They can be purchased at breckfilmfest.org.

If you can’t wait until Tuesday for your fix of skis on screens, head to Wilderness Sports in Dillon at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, for the 15th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival. Guests can catch 10 inspirational adventure films — from Bjarne Salen’s “Peak Obsession” to Sawyer Thomas and Riis Wilbrecht’s “Colter: A Legacy of Adventure” — as well as enjoy beer from Angry James Brewing Co., snacks and family-friendly crafts from The Frosted Flamingo.

There will be door prizes provided by Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Wilderness Sports. Prizes include Vail Resorts lift tickets, a pack, shovel and probe from Black Diamond, tickets to the Dillon Ice Castles and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Visit bit.ly/bffdillon for more details and to purchase.