The Geiger Counter: Making funk and friends

Frisco Funk Collective lead singer Brooke Harthan will perform her final show with the band on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco.

Jenise Jensen / Special to the Daily

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

A fact of life is that people will constantly enter and leave our relationship circles. But a key to making it worthwhile is doing as much as possible together in that (hopefully not-too-short) time frame.

Outer Range Brewing Co. is no stranger to making friends with its frequent collaborations. On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Frisco brewery, 182 Lusher Court, will be releasing five canned beers — two of them crafted in tandem with other breweries — along with hosting Mountain Dweller Coffee, live music and food.

The party starts at noon, and India pale ale and Belgian beer aficionados can pick up Wisp Belgian wit, In the Steep IPA, the double dry-hopped Smithereens double IPA, Full Send IPA or bottles of Slicing Time imperial stout. Slicing Time was a collaboration with Nashville, Tennessee’s Southern Grist Brewing Co. and features chocolate, raspberries and is 11.7% alcohol by volume. Cellarmaker Brewing Co. from San Francisco helped out with Full Send and loaded it up with Nelson Sauvin, Citra and Riwaka hops.

Wisp and In the Steep may be familiar to Outer Range patrons, but the 7.6% ABV Smithereens is a new recipe that is made with Taiheke and Mosaic hops.

Then later on Saturday, Frisco Funk Collective is sadly saying goodbye to their lead singer, Brooke Harthan, who is pursuing new adventures in Washington. Formed in 2015, the high-energy group quickly became a staple of the local music scene and was named Best Band in the 2018 Best of Summit competition. While the news is bittersweet, they’ll be sending off Harthan in style with one last funky and sure-to-be-memorable jam.

After you’ve had your fill of beer, head to 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco, for the concert. The free music begins at 9 p.m. and donations are welcomed.