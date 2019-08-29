The Geiger Counter: My favorite farmers market stands

The Dillon Farmers Market ends Sept. 13, so there’s only a few Fridays left to get fresh produce, arts and crafts, baked goods and other farm-to-table treats.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

The Dillon Farmers Market ends Sept. 13, so there’s only a few Fridays left to get fresh produce, arts and crafts, baked goods and other farm-to-table treats. If you’re a visitor looking for the top picks or a local wishing to patronize a new place, here are a few of my favorite offerings at the market. There are certainly other fabulous choices like Nicky’s Quickie or The Argentos Empanadas & More, but this list focuses on businesses not native to Summit County.

Decadent Saint

Usually located toward the entrance, Decadent Saint sells concentrated sangria mixers that take a lot of effort out of mixology. The black currant and mocha flavors are my favorites, but be sure to have a sample or two to see which bottle you want to take home.

Topoglow Granola

Now if you’d rather start your Friday morning with breakfast instead of alcohol, then head over to Topoglow Granola from Longmont. Keep an eye out for seasonal flavors such as pumpkin, but I also recommend the Lemonberry Lakes and Aspen Orange. The first tastes like lemon poppy seed muffins while the second combines pecans, chocolate and orange for delectable sweetness.

Cream City Market

Those looking to make poutine — that delicious Canadian dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy popping up at restaurants everywhere — need to visit Cream City Market for a bag of squeaky Wisconsin cheese curds. I’m there so often I have a punch card, which I recommend grabbing because you’ll definitely be back.

Eagle Smoked Salmon Inc.

Gypsum-based Kaleb’s Katch sadly isn’t at the market this year, but Eagle Smoked Salmon Inc., is another avenue for Norwegian salmon, trout or salmon pate and lox to top your bagels. We may be miles from the ocean, but you don’t have to leave fantastic fish out of your diet.

Wag’s World Orchards

This is a farmers market, so of course you have to pick up fruits and vegetables. While you can’t really go wrong with any of those present, these folks from Eckert seem to always have a wide variety of products.

Jackie’s Java

If you need something to wash down all of that food, Jackie’s Java is the way to go. I no longer live in Fort Collins, but I’ll always call myself a Ram, which is why I can’t help but smile when seeing the familiar bags of regular, flavored or decaf beans. Be sure to pour yourself a latte on nitro, too.

Homemade European Foods

Sure, most people go to this stand for the schnitzel sandwich or bratwurst, but the Slovak in me only cares about the pierogies and egg noodles. And if I have sweets on the brain, I’ll also pick up some almond cake, strudels or coffee cake.

The market is also home to live music. While shopping, be sure to catch John Truscelli on Aug. 30, Jessica Jones on Sept. 6 and Philip Mancuso on Sept. 13.