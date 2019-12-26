The Geiger Counter: Ring in the next decade with dinner and dance

Breckenridge's Carboy Winery is just one of many venues having a paired dinner on New Year's Eve.

Courtesy Carboy Winery

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Summit County knows how to party so venues are going all out to celebrate the end of a decade and the start of the new year. Fireworks, food and fun can be found everywhere from the resorts to local bars on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Copper Mountain Resort will have a torchlight parade at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. In between guests can sate their appetites with a Moonlight Dine & Ski that takes people up the American Eagle lift at 6 p.m. to Solicitude Station. Once there, attendees will have hot cider, prosecco, cheese, shrimp and other appetizers along with a buffet dinner and dessert before skiing back down to Center Village. Tickets start at $125.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has its own moonlight dinner. The menu features items including oysters from a raw seafood bar, sweet potato cakes with duck confit hors d’oevres, a truffled tomato bisque, entrees such as grilled filet mignon and lobster tail along with chocolate truffles and Champagne for dessert. Food is served at 7 p.m. at the Black Mountain Lodge, tickets start at $129.

Keystone Ski Resort is doing things more casual with a decade-spanning dance party at Warren Station at 8: 30 p.m. Local band Hobo Village will open the festivities while funk cover group Time Travel Dance Party headlines. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Be sure to take a break from the concert, however, as fireworks shoot into the sky at 9 p.m. at Keystone’s Lakeside Village.

The town of Breckenridge isn’t having a firework display — opting instead for a torchlight parade that travels down the resort — but at the base of Peak 9, The Maggie restaurant and Petal and Bean will host an all-inclusive party that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125 and include an open bar, Champagne toast, party favors and more.

The Lodge at Breckenridge will have a five-course dinner that includes a complimentary glass of Champagne and options such as slow-roasted pork belly, lobster bisque, Champagne sorbet, seared Alaskan halibut and a double chocolate mosaic cake. The dinner cost $100 per person.

Another Breckenridge choice is Carboy Winery, which is has a four-course paired dinner for $125 or a midnight celebration for $95. The dinner includes one bottle of the winery’s flagship red blend Vin ’59 while the celebration features appetizers, two glasses of red wine and a Champagne toast.

Most breweries will be throwing their own shindig as well. The Dillon Dam Brewery will have and ‘80s dance party from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. with free party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Down the road in Silverthorne, The Bakers’ Brewery will have a ‘20s themed party starting at 9 a.m. with live music by Spare Parts. As you enjoy barrel-aged beers, the band will play three different sets with breaks in between to welcome the new year in other time zones.

Meanwhile, Broken Compass Brewing will host Durango-based band Liver Down the River at 9 p.m. and HighSide Brewing will have Alma’s Split Window perform at 9:30 p.m. No matter where you choose to celebrate, it sounds like you’re in for a rip-roaring good time.