The Geiger Counter: Saturdays are for snowshoes and spells

Participants of the Snowshoe for the Cure begin their loop at the Frisco Nordic Center. About 1,000 snowshoers will be there Saturday, March 7, to raise money for Susan G. Komen Colorado.

Todd Powell / town of Frisco

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Chances are it doesn’t take much effort to think of a family member or friend who has been affected, directly or indirectly, by cancer — particularly breast cancer. Susan G. Komen Colorado knows this and is once again bringing the Snowshoe for the Cure back to Frisco this weekend. About 1,000 snowshoers from across the country will come to the Frisco Nordic Center to combine philanthropy and the outdoors as they walk or run along 3K and 5K courses.

The event has raised more than $1 million to fight breast cancer. Of the money raised, 75% will stay in Colorado to help women receive mammograms, diagnostic testing, treatment and education. The remaining 25% will go toward national breast cancer research.

I didn’t know anyone else participating ahead of time when I did it last year, but I ran into some familiar faces at the preparty and coordinated our plans to meet up the following morning.

I went from a team of one to a team of a half-dozen, if not more, and couldn’t stop beaming from the heartfelt camaraderie. We talked so much at the starting line that we actually missed when the race officially began. Good thing it’s not exactly a competitive run.

At the end, we regrouped at the now-closed Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to refuel and debrief. When I went home, I bought some pink gear to be better equipped for next time.

This year, the Snowshoe for the Cure Pink Party begins at 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. The evening is a chance to pick up your race bib and swag or register for the event if you missed the early deadline. The night includes games, delicious appetizers, drinks and local Frisco products to purchase.

Then the real fun begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with the 3K and 5K races. Visit TownOfFrisco.com to register, and then unwind and relax with a stroll for a good cause. And who knows, you might meet or make friends to team up with.

I’ve participated in or volunteered with the Stephanie L. Miner 5K Walk and Run — which raises funds for the San Luis Valley Health cancer center — in Alamosa for years. Having yearned for that same sense of community support, it was nice to see something similar in my new home of Frisco.

Once you recover from the morning walk, strap on those snowshoes again and bundle up for the town of Silverthorne’s hike on Angler Mountain Trail. Starting at 6 p.m. the same night, there will be nature-based activities along the trail and the opportunity to warm up with snacks and hot drinks at the North Pond Park afterward. Participants must bring their own snowshoes and headlamps along with recommended trekking poles. The event is free and open to those 8 and older, but preregistration at Silverthorne.org is required.