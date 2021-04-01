The Geiger Counter: Traditional and not-so-traditional ways to celebrate Easter

Unlike last year, there are more ways to celebrate Easter this spring. Saved by the Wine in Dillon is throwing an Easter brunch on Sunday.

Photo from Saved by the Wine

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Easter was one of the first holidays put on hold last year. While the outlook is improving with all Coloradans ages 16 and older eligible to be vaccinated as of Friday, we’re not at a point where masses of kids can run around parks and closed streets looking for pastel colored goodies. This means large, local Easter eggs hunts aren’t happening. But there are still ways to celebrate the holiday.

Last year, I gave some suggestions on how to decorate for a quieter, at-home affair, and this spring people can go that route again thanks to Breckenridge Creative Arts. The nonprofit is hosting two classes on pysanky, the Ukrainian tradition of dying and decorating eggs for Easter using wax and geometric patterns.

The first workshop is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. in Breckenridge. The second is Saturday, April 3, at the same time and place. Due to the use of fire and wax, participants are suggested to be over 15 and can expect to make up to six eggs a session. It costs $30 for the general public and $23 for BreckCreate members, and tickets can be purchased at BreckCreate.org .

If decorating eggs is making you hungry for eggs, head on over to Saved by the Wine , 765 W. Anemone Trail in Dillon, for Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4. The wine bar and bakery is serving up dishes such as Gruyere chive biscuits and sage gravy; Italian Easter pie made with prosciutto, ham and eggs; giant lemon sweet rolls and more. Wash it down with bottomless mimosas, a bloody mary bar and hot chocolate for the kids.

Reservations are required, with entrees chosen in advance, so be sure to call 970-485-6182 or email savedbythewine@gmail.com ahead of time.

Kids can work off the calories Sunday by searching for Easter eggs at The Sunny Side Up Studio , 301 E. Main St. in Frisco. Some eggs will contain prizes, and there is one grand prize to be found.

Egg hunts are broken down into 15-minute slots by age group with a 15-minute break in between. Those 3 and younger start at 1 p.m., ages 4-6 begin at 1:30 p.m., 7-9 at 2 p.m. and 10-12 close out the event at 3:30 p.m.

Though that’s the only egg hunt I’m aware of in Summit County, two others can be found a short drive away. On Saturday, head to Vail Village from 10-10:45 a.m. to pick up a Vail Recreation District Easter egg hunt passport and follow the clues around the village to get a prize. The Easter Bunny will be present for photos, and the hunt ends at 11:30 a.m.

Loveland Ski Area is having its daylong hunt Sunday on the slopes and in the base area. A limited number of giant Easter eggs will be hidden for people to win prizes such as skis, snowboards and other goods.

Hopefully Easter 2022 will be back to the way things were, but in the meantime, a least these events provide a sense of normalcy.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m Listening To ‘Northwest Passage’ by Stan Rogers Earlier this year, a viral TikTok trend reintroduced me to sea shanties like “Drunken Sailor” and other classics I remember hearing from places like the video game “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.” Yet I hadn’t heard “Wellerman” before, and I was hooked like the rest of the internet. I’m not playing the song on repeat anymore, though it has since been replaced by the works of Canadian singer Stan Rogers. He sadly died in a plane crash when he was 33, but he still recorded many folk and maritime songs, some of which were a cappella in the style of a sea shanty. Rogers has a rich voice with a powerful range that shines on the album “Northwest Passage,” which includes one of his most-famous songs of the same name. It also features his brother singing high notes to provide familial harmony as the lyrics describe journeys present and past, such as the Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition with the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Contact him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.