The Geiger Counter: Visiting Hollywood from the comfort of Breckenridge

“Hair Love,” an animated short nominated for an Academy Award, will be screened with the other nominees Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Courtesy ShortsTV

I have a love-hate relationship with awards shows. Basically, if everyone I think should win walks home with accolades, then the judges or voters know what they’re doing. But if my favorites get snubbed, then it’s a rigged and meaningless ceremony that shouldn’t be put on such a high pedestal.

Regardless, they’re great entertainment if you’re earnestly tuning in or hate-watching. And the Academy Awards is the king of divisive water cooler talk with #OscarsSoWhite and floating the idea of a popular film category on one hand, and finally giving people like Spike Lee their due on the other. Each year is bound to be full of surprises with funny (or not-so-funny) presenters, upsets, gaffs and memorable speeches. In years past, my friends and I have played games on what flicks will dominate which categories, and it’s always an interesting challenge to figure who should win versus who will win.

Therefore, going to or hosting a viewing party — no matter if you’re a cinephile or glutton for punishment — is probably the next best thing to do on a Sunday night in early February save for the Super Bowl. That’s why the Breck Film Fest is throwing a watch party at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Breckenridge Speakeasy, 103 S. Harris St. Attendees get to enjoy wine from Carboy Winery and pizza from Fatty’s Pizzeria all while lounging about and possibly giving snarky color commentary.

Unlike past years, this is not the organization’s annual fundraiser but merely a fun community event. The fundraiser previously known as Hollywood & Wine will be held in April.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the watch party. Comfortable couch attire is encouraged — you’re not the one on the red carpet. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to purchase.

If the Oscars leave you with wanting more, you’re in luck. The Summit Film Society will screen this year’s nominated animated shorts Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge.

Shorts are notoriously hard to come by since they aren’t distributed as widely as Best Picture nominees, so this event will bring “Daughter,” “Hair Love,” “Kitbull,” “Memorable” and “Sister” to more eyes. Though it takes place after Sunday’s awards presentation, you’ll likely view whichever wins with a more appreciative and critical mindset.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. General admission tickets are $14, and Vail Resorts employees only have to pay $12 with identification. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to purchase.