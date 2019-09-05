The Geiger Counter: Walking back through time

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum on Main Street.

Todd Powell / Town of Frisco

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

If you ever wanted to learn more about the history of Summit County, Friday, Sept. 6, is your chance to participate in a free historic tour of Frisco. Hosted by the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, the one-hour stroll down Main Street is an opportunity to learn what made Frisco the town it is today. Interested participants should meet at the museum, 120 Main St., before the adventure begins at 10 a.m.

While that’s the only tour happening this weekend, Frisco also has tours later in the year. On Sept. 21, staff will lead a historic tour of the former mining camp of Masontown, located halfway up Mount Royal. As it is a hiking tour, participants should wear sturdy hiking shoes and layers, and be prepared for a variety of trail and weather conditions. Then on Oct. 19, there is a walking tour of the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood, a unique residential area of cabins that were given freely to anyone willing to live there back when the town’s population dwindled to 18.

No reservations are needed for this weekend’s Main Street tour, but reservations are required for the others. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.

Breckenridge also has its fair share of historic tours. The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance organizes 12 tours and activities that explore the town’s history, saloons, mines, ghost towns and the paranormal. The current offerings happen Wednesday through Sunday, depending on the tour, during September and October.

Breckenridge Tours also hosts tours around the town, including the original ghost tour of Breckenridge that has been going on since 2010. The English Tea Tour is Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; Ghostly Tales and Strange but True are Monday through Saturday; and Voices from the Grave is Monday through Friday.

Visit BreckHeritage.com and BreckGhostTours.com for more information.

Jefferson Geiger

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com