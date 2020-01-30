The Geiger Counter: Watching the Super Bowl in style in Summit

Though Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge doesn’t have televisions, it’ll be celebrating the Super Bowl with a potluck.

David Suarez / Special to the Daily

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I’m not the biggest football fan, but I’ve always enjoyed watching the Super Bowl. The Thanksgiving-like food spread, the hysterical or heartwarming commercials and the excuse to be lazy on a Sunday with friends and family is pretty much a recipe for fun.

Because of the length of the game and amount of food consumed, watching the game from the comfort of one’s living room is generally more convenient and enjoyable. But if you’re a visitor lacking a proper kitchen or a local just wanting to get out of the house, there’s nothing wrong with heading down to a restaurant or brewery.

Granted, every bar in the county with a television will likely have the game on. However, if you’re looking for something a little more special to elevate the Sunday game, here are a few options:

The upper level of HighSide Brewing, 720 Main St., Frisco, will have six televisions tuned to the game as well as a projector starting at 4:30 p.m. The brewery also will have food specials on pizza and barbecue.

Silverthorne’s The Baker’s Brewery is also having its own Super Bowl party. In addition to the game, head to 531 Silverthorne Lane at 4 p.m. for giveaways and games like fantasy football pool and Super Bowl squares while munching on special appetizers and the usual pub fare.

Don’t want to watch the game but still want to have the epicurean experience? Then Broken Compassing Brewing in Breckenridge has just the event for you. The taproom at 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, doesn’t have televisions, so you won’t see the halftime show or latest scores. What you will find, however, is a potluck starting at 4:30 p.m. You bring the food and your buds while the brewery supplies the beverages.

If you’re hosting your own viewing party at home but are short on beer, consider heading over to Outer Range Brewing Co. They’ll have four new beers in cans ready for pick up at noon Friday, Jan. 31, when they open. First is Outsiders, an imperial stout brewed with vanilla and coffee in collaboration with Denver’s popular Side Project Brewing. Another collaboration is New Perspective with Highland Park Brewery from Los Angeles. The beer is a West Cost-style India pale ale made with Mosaic, Simcoe and Cascade hops.

Outer Range is releasing two more IPAs on top of those. One is Brink, which contains Mosaic and Azacca hops, and the other is Seeker. The latter comes from a partnership between Weston Snowboards and the nonprofit 1% for the Planet, with 1% of Seeker beer sales being donated to the nonprofit.

No matter where you go or what you drink, Super Bowl Sunday should be a blast.