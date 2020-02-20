The Geiger Counter: What to do when not on the slopes

Jefferson Geiger



Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I feel like I’m confessing to a murder when I say this, but sometimes I don’t feel like skiing. Maybe it’s a busy holiday weekend or the weather has made the roads too dangerous, but there are times I just want to either stay in or travel no farther than I can walk.

Thankfully, Summit County is rich in worthwhile, easygoing activities that don’t involve hitting the slopes when you want to give your body some rest.

Go to an art gallery

“Woven Spaces,” the interactive mixed-media exhibit by Craig Walsh and Hiromi Tango, has been open to the public for about a month, making now a good time to see how the pieces have evolved from community involvement.

On 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Gallery@OMH is hosting a workshop in collaboration with Building Hope as part of “Woven Spaces.” With support from arts facilitator Kathye Conti, you’ll create a work of art to help express your emotions. More workshops will be held March 31 and April 28.

More new art can be found in the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s Education Corridor. The center’s latest exhibit features drawings from Denver artist Eileen Roscina Richardson. On display through the end of March, they showcase scenes of nature and culinary inspiration. Richardson also has sculptures made from more than 4,000 locally gathered pressed flowers suspended throughout the venue.

Grab a coffee

Coffee shops are not hard to find in Summit County, meaning a warming caffeine fix is rarely far away. They’re also a great place to meet up with friends — or make new ones — and relax on a sofa. It’s hard to go wrong with most of them, but I can suggest a few standouts for those with choice paralysis.

If you’re in Frisco, consider Rocky Mountain Coffee Roasters. They roast their beans on-site, and satisfied customers can purchase one of their many bags to make coffee at home. I’m partial to a dirty, spicy chai latte no matter the store, but Coffee Roasters has some great specials and solid breakfast sandwiches, as well.

Breckenridge residents and visitors might want to give The Crown a shot. If regular coffee or tea won’t warm you up, The Crown also serves wine, beer, cocktails and can splash some liquor into your hot mug.

Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea is the place to be if you’re in Silverthorne. They have probably the best lox bagel sandwich in the county and a stellar lavender honey latte that’s the right balance of floral and sweet.

Read a book

Curling up with a good book that challenges, excites and transports you to another world is always an entertaining option when I’m feeling lazy. But it doesn’t have to be a solitary activity.

Summit County Libraries has multiple events at all of its branches, such as storytime and playing with Legos for the kids and writing groups for teens. There is also meditation, crocheting and yoga for adults.

If you need some guidance on what to read next, or are eager to discuss what you’ve read with folks, consider joining a book club. Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco has a few cleverly named ones like The Drinking Club with a Reading Problem and Not Your Mother’s Book Club.

Since Fat Tuesday is right around the corner, why not stay in with a book and slurp down a hot, filling bowl of lobster bisque from The Lost Cajun? Put in an order for a king cake, while you’re at it.