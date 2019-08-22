The Geiger Counter: Where to hang out late at night in Summit County

Part bar, part ski shop, part music venue, Rocky Mountain Underground is a unique Summit County establishment.

Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Working the late shift in Summit County is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I can ski virtually every day before I go to the office come winter. On the other, by the time I clock out, a large portion of Summit County establishments have closed up shop for the day. As a result, I’ve become pretty familiar with those bars and taverns that give me something to do instead of immediately hitting the sack.

Back when I was a visitor myself, I preemptively judged Ein Prosit as a tourist trap from afar. Boy, was I wrong. Once I finally gave it a chance, the authentic beer hall won me over with its imported German and Belgium beers along with gourmet food like wild board and curried yak sausages. Also, its giant soft pretzels are absolutely delicious.

Around early July in 2018, I heard about the Tuesday open mic nights hosted by local musician Beau Thomas. I pictured out-of-tune guitars and pitchy voices, but those fears were quickly allayed seconds after poking my head through the door. I’ve never heard an open mic night of such caliber before.

That raucous night of filled seats, smiling faces and great jams has kept me coming back. Though I’ve lapsed of late, chances are you can find me there almost every Tuesday soaking in the tunes with a half-liter of hefeweizen. And who knows, maybe someday I’ll take a turn.

I can also vouch for the stellar open mic night at Dillon Dam Brewery hosted by Levi Corrigan that happens monthly on Thursdays. It might not go as long into the night as the one at Prosit, but being a relatively small community, one can see a few of the same faces perform and have a good time.

Though I personally haven’t been to Rocky Mountain Underground’s open mic in Breckenridge, it is neat to see the venue host live music, bike rides and other cool events each week. The bar has a nice selection of beers, and RMU is also an outdoor gear store that sells customs skis, rugged backpacks and more. It’s a pretty novel concept that captures the spirit of Summit County.

Chances are you’re going to want some food after all of those beverages. Thankfully, the kitchen at Ollie’s Pub and Grub is open until midnight. The restaurant’s menu is full of the standard pub fare, but there are a few less common dishes that always hit the spot. I’m a fan of the fried pickle chips, barbecue pulled pork nachos and Dillon Valley burger.