The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 opens Ullr Café and ice rink Friday

The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 ice rink opens Friday, Dec. 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Ullr Café and ice rink will open at The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 of Breckenridge, which opened several new facilities in its third base area building with the opening of the ski resort in November.

The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 ice rink will be open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. daily and sells skate rentals for two hour time periods.

The Ullr Café will serve coffee and espresso drinks as well as beer, wine and cocktails, including a “fully loaded” bloody mary. The cafe also will serve snacks and light meals, like baked goods, donuts from Daylight Donuts, grab-and-go sandwiches and burritos.

On Friday, Dec. 13, there will be a ribbon cutting at the cafe at 9 a.m. Samples of the signature bloody mary drink will be given out, and kids can receive free cider samples.