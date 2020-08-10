The heat is on for the Sturgis Rally DUI enforcement period

Law enforcement agencies around the state will be providing heightened DUI enforcement for the next several days.

The DUI enforcement period will continue through Aug. 20 as motorcyclists from around the country head to South Dakota for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. More than 85 agencies around the state will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on the road.

There were 399 impaired motorists arrested during last year’s enforcement period.

“Our job is to improve the safety of Colorado’s roadways, but we can’t do it alone,” Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshanna Lew said in a news release. “Especially during the weeks of increased motorcycle traffic surrounding the Sturgis rally, increased impaired driving enforcement with our partners around the state can help protect all motorists.”

So far this year, there have been at least 73 motorcycle-related fatalities in Colorado, a 10% increase from the same period last year.

“Motorcyclists are already at a higher safety risk when they hit the road, and riding impaired only increases that risk while also putting other motorists in danger,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in the release. “While motorcyclists will be able to celebrate the 80th annual Sturgis Rally as planned, we encourage anyone who consumes alcohol or marijuana to refrain from riding impaired.”