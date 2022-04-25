The hills of Breckenridge to come alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s student theatrical enrichment program will be showcasing the classic work “The Sound of Music” this week. Performances run at the Riverwalk Center from April 28 to May 1.

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s student theatrical enrichment program will be showcasing a classic work of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II this week. The duo’s popular “The Sound of Music” will be performed at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge.

The theater’s tuition-free program is open to all youths who are age 18 and under, giving them the opportunity to hone their acting, singing and dancing skills alongside professionals before culminating in the Riverwalk show.

“The Sound of Music” tells the story of an Austrian family dealing with Nazi occupation and is based on Maria Augusta von Trapp’s memoir. It ran for 1,443 performances and earned five Tony Awards. The movie won five Academy Awards.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29; and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $12 for kids 16 and younger and $24 for adults. Visit BackstageTheatre.com to purchase.