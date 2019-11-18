‘The Human Element’ climate change documentary to screen in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — High Country Conservation Center will screen “The Human Element,” a documentary that highlights the impact of climate change on communities, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.

The film by environmental photographer James Balog uses visual imagery to highlight stories of climate change from across the United States, including Colorado. The film shows that humans have become a force of nature and that altering vital environmental systems affects the lives of everyday Americans.

This screening is part of a series of climate engagement events hosted by the conservation center in an effort to raise awareness for the Summit Community Climate Action Plan, which outlines strategies to achieve an 80% reduction in community emissions by 2050.

For more information or to read the plan, visit keepsummitcool.org.