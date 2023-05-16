The ice on the Dillon Reservoir has melted. Here’s who won thousands of dollars in the Rotary Club’s annual contest.

Jennyfer Vik, member of the Rotary Club of Summit County, holds up an issue of the Summit Daily as she suits up to go on the Summit County Sheriff's Office's hovercraft. Vik was helping place the group's ice melt device on the Dillon Reservoir on March 7, 2023.

Joan Tilden/Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Summit County has announced the Ice Melt Contest Winners after the clock fell into the Dillon Reservoir on Wednesday, May 10.

The winners who came closest to guessing the exact date and time were Kyle Williams, who won the $4,000 first prize; Rachel Rich, who won the $2,000 second prize; and Eric Nicholds, who won the $1,000 third prize, according to the Rotary Club.

This marks the 37th year of the popular local contest, which raises about $10,000 annually for the Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund.