The ice on the Dillon Reservoir has melted. Here’s who won thousands of dollars in the Rotary Club’s annual contest.
The contest, which raises money for the Rotary Club of Summit County's charitable fund, concluded its 37th year when the clock fell through the ice on May 10
The Rotary Club of Summit County has announced the Ice Melt Contest Winners after the clock fell into the Dillon Reservoir on Wednesday, May 10.
The winners who came closest to guessing the exact date and time were Kyle Williams, who won the $4,000 first prize; Rachel Rich, who won the $2,000 second prize; and Eric Nicholds, who won the $1,000 third prize, according to the Rotary Club.
This marks the 37th year of the popular local contest, which raises about $10,000 annually for the Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.