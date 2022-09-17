The last day for the Quandary Peak shuttle is Sunday, Sept. 18

Visitors get off the Summit Express shuttle at the Quandary Peak trailhead on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The 14,265-foot peak is one of the most popular 14ers in Colorado and the most popular in 2021.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The last day for the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch shuttle will be this Sunday, Sept. 18.

On June 15, the shuttle, operated by Summit Express, started running hikers to Quandary and McCullough Gulch from Breckenridge every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fee this summer has been $5 for locals and $15 for non-locals. Hikers were picked up from the South Gondola Lot, where a parking fee of $15 was also required.

As the peak summer season comes to a close, however, the shuttle will only be up and running for another few days. People are still welcome to hike the trail, but no shuttle service will be offered after Sunday.

More information about trailhead parking can be found at ParkQuandary.com .