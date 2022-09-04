The Longevity Project tickets now on sale

The annual Longevity Project kicked off Friday, Sept. 2, with the first in a series of articles on the topic of cancer. The project is a weekslong effort by the Summit Daily News to educate our readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in the High Country.

The series of articles — which will touch on cancer prevalence, advancements in medicine, mental health impacts, access to care and more — will be published on the first four Fridays in September followed by an event Sept. 29 at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco featuring speaker Scott Lindgren, an expedition kayaker who is battling a brain tumor.

After completing a successful descent of the Indus River in the Himalayas in 2017, Lindgren achieved a goal two-decades in the making: becoming the only person to kayak the four great rivers of Tibet’s holy Mount Kailash. In addition to his adventures, his talk will focus on his experience being diagnosed with a brain tumor, including the physical and mental health impacts, as well as his work supporting youths who are fighting cancer.

The night will be capped with a film screening of “The River Runner,” which chronicles Lindgren’s journey.

Tickets are $25 and include a glass of wine, a beer or a soda. Appetizers will be served. Tickets can be purchased at SummitDaily.com/longevity.