The Mac and Cheesiest Hugh CareyJuly 28, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Hugh CareyJuly 28, 2018Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comStorm King Lounge's Lobster Mac and Cheese wontons with lemon Thai basil cream cheese served with Asian slaw.Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comDownhill Dukes' mac and cheese with creamy three cheese blend, braised beef short ribs, caramelized onion and gruyere croutons.Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comJacks Slopeside Grill's roasted green chili, smoked pork belly, Vermont white cheddar mac and cheese with friend jalapeños.Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comTen Mile Tavern's hatch chili con queso with chicken chicharron, served on a fried tortilla with avocado creme and cilantro.Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comJJ's Rocky Mountain Tavern's chicken, andouille, shrimp and elbow pasta in smoked gouda creole sauce topped with fried okra and cotija cheese,...Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comStorm King Lounge's Tyler Trotter, left and David Garcia prepare their signature mac and cheese Saturday, July 28, at Copper Mountain.Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.comCB Grille's roasted pork and brie mac and cheese with apple, fennel, artichoke and butter cracker crust served fresh by the cooks at their booth S...Prev of imagesNextThe "Best Mac and Cheese" title is up for grabs as local businesses sample theirs to the tourists at Copper Mountain Center Village on Saturday. From the craftiest to the cheesiest, the annual Mac and Cheese Fest continues today from noon to 5 p.m. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSummit County is now part of the 60 percent of Colorado experiencing a “severe drought.”Much ado about noise: Breckenridge and bar owner engage in unnecessary rigamarole over decibel levelsAfter her tragic fall in the Gore Range, Summit County remembers coach and adventurer Hannah TaylorErwin found not guilty on 11 counts in Silverthorne sexual assault trial; mistrial declared for other counts