The NewArkansans release ‘Animal’ single

Indie-folk band The NewArkansans is promoting its latest single, “Animal.” The group has multiple upcoming shows in the county.

Photo from The NewArkansans

SILVERTHORNE — Indie-folk band The NewArkansans have released their latest single, “Animal.” Given the pandemic, they are promoting the song with a digital event that includes videos, giveaways and more on the group’s Facebook page.

The band was formed in New Jersey in 2016, but they spend their summers in Silverthorne in between touring places like New York, Florida, Oregon and California. People can catch them at the following live performances:

3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Whiskey Star Smokehouse, Breckenridge

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Ein Prosit, Frisco

5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 29, at The Gold Pan Saloon, Breckenridge

7 p.m. Sept. 4, at Ein Prosit, Frisco

7 p.m. Sept. 5, at The Bakers’ Brewery, Silverthorne

5 p.m. Sept. 16, at Angry James Brewing Co., Silverthorne

5 p.m. Sept. 19, at The Gold Pan Saloon, Breckenridge

5 p.m. Sept. 26, at The Gold Pan Saloon, Breckenridge

The song is also available digitally to purchase and stream at DistroKid.com/hyperfollow/thenewarkansans/animal. Visit TNA.band for more information.