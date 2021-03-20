The newest Keystone luxury development rivals Aspen and Vail in design and amenities

Kindred is designed to rival top properties in Vail and Aspen at an attractive price point.

Pricing for Kindred: 1 BR, $750,000 to $1 million-plus (716 to 733 sf)

2 BR, $1.4 to $1,900,000 (1,156 to 1,310 sf)

3 BR, $1.9 to $2.9 million-plus, (1,557-1,909 sf)

4 BR, $2.1 to $3.1 million-plus, (1,938-1,975 sf) The Kindred sales team is now accepting reservations. Reservations will be placed into a lottery for buyers to receive a priority ranking to select a Residence by number of bedrooms. Reservations received after April 5th at 10 am will not be eligible for the Priority List Lottery, so interested individuals should get reservations in soon! There is a $50,000 refundable deposit due with each reservation. To receive a Reservation Agreement email KeystoneKindred@gmail.com . Visit http://www.KindredResort.com for more details on this exciting new Ski-in Ski-out Luxury Development.

Keystone Resort’s latest project will offer ski-in/ski-out residences at a level of luxury and amenities usually reserved for five-star resort properties in Aspen and Vail. And this month is your first chance to purchase phase one residences at Kindred at Keystone Resort .

Kindred features a grand staircase connecting all three buildings.

Kindred will feature 95 premier residences, three restaurants, a Rocks Resort 4 ½ star flagship hotel, a sophisticated events venue, a spa, fitness center, pool, hot tubs and more. Groundbreaking is scheduled this summer, with anticipated move-in during the 2023-24 ski season.

Homeownership at Kindred provides the highest level of service possible, from valets delivering your skis, boards and bikes, to massages in your room. Each homeowner automatically receives membership into the Kindred’s exclusive ski club, complete with a bar, locker room, workspaces, big screen television and more. In addition, Keystone homeowners are invited to participate in the resort’s Fresh Tracks program, as well as its other benefits.

The five-story condominiums feature 20 premiere 3- and 4-bedroom residences, with sundrenched, south-facing towers opening to the best, unobstructed views of the ski area.

The five-story condominiums at Kindred feature 20 premiere 3- and 4-bedroom residences offering ski in/ski out living.

The Kindred’s 95 residences range from 1 to 4 bedrooms; the smallest measures a roomy 716 square feet, while the largest provides a generous 1,975 square feet of living space — plenty of room for friends and family members to gather for an unforgettable weekend of slopeside memories. Each residence has a deck — and some have three decks — to relish outdoor living.

“Summit County is hungry for this level of luxury,” said Hank Wiethake, a broker at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s nothing this nice. These luxury residences have unobstructed views at the base of the gondola, room service, daily maid service if you’d like, valet parking … you’ll never have to carry your skis; the ski check is right outside the gondola.”

Ski school will be located in the Kindred, so it’s an easy ride down the elevator if you want to send your kiddos off to buddy up in fun group or private lessons.

Residents at Kindred enjoy unobstructed views at the base of the gondola and easy access to Keystone.

Three restaurants, currently slated to specialize in sushi and modern American, will be conveniently located on the lower level of the three buildings that comprise the Kindred. Wiethake said the hotel’s bar will be “gorgeous,” with a large, oval-shaped, sleek bar and a four-sided fireplace.

The Kindred also will offer a 250-person event venue, with an outside tent area that can accommodate an additional 100 guests. Located at the base of the mountain with the Gore Range to the West, the Continental Divide to the east and the surrounding Snake River and its wetlands, the Kindred will be a spectacular venue for weddings, corporate events and more.

“It’s the best location in Keystone,” Wiethake said.

The project features a central, public courtyard, as well as enhanced pedestrian trails and recreation paths for biking, hiking and strolling along the river. A grand staircase connects all three buildings, stretching from the hotel lobby, across green AstroTurf where you can play cornhole and relax in a leisurely style, down to the gondola.

The new construction is designed to be a green build, at the highest energy standards, he said. Plus, the hotel will share a significant portion of building expenses, so homeowner association dues are expected to be much lower than other resort properties.

With room service from breakfast to dinner, private, in-room massage services, valet service, and the variety of restaurants, bars and shops in the easily walkable village of River Run , the Kindred offers resort living at its finest.

“It’s going to redefine Keystone and reposition Summit County to meet the expectations of those who expect the level of the Viceroy in Snowmass or the Arrabelle, Solaris, the Ritz and Four Seasons in Vail,” said Doyle Richmond, co-listing broker.

In fact, the mountain modern architecture is modeled after those who designed the Viceroy, which earned USA Today’s #1 ranking as the best ski hotel in North America last year.

“The Kindred offers the five-star experience that people have come to expect at these higher end resorts,” Richmond said. “It’s taking it to the next level. It offers something different (in Summit County). And it’s so close to the Front Range and Vail. These residences are essentially half the price for a similar product in Snowmass or Vail; it’s an incredible deal.”