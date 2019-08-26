The Next Generation of Ag tour makes stop in Dillon

People shop at the Dillon Farmer Market Friday, June 7, in Dillon.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Representatives of Colorado Proud, a program of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, stopped at the Dillon Farmers Market on Friday as part of The Next Generation of Ag tour.

The monthlong, statewide tour aims to foster conversations about agriculture, including innovation, technology and relationships with consumers, farmers, ranchers and retailers, according to a news release.

Dillon was one of 13 stops on the tour, which includes visits to farmers’ markets, county and state fairs, and community events. For a statewide calendar of tour stops, click here.