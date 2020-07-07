The Pad hostel in Silverthorne hosts topping out ceremony

Silverthorne’s new hotel and hostel, The Pad, is hosting a topping out ceremony Wednesday. According to owner Lynne Baer, the event celebrates the erection of the last steel beam of the building’s structure. This follows the groundbreaking of the project by Himmelman Construction, which took place in late November.

The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne, is a 36-room, 101-bed hotel with hostel-style accommodations, including dormitory rooms, private rooms, micro-rooms and hostel-style bed rentals. The Pad also will feature a rooftop deck and hot tub, several common areas, patios, a bar, gear storage and event space.

Baer said The Pad hopes to open in early 2021. The hotel’s bar and lobby will be open to the public.