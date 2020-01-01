The Ranahan by Welk Resorts now open in Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — The Ranahan, a luxury resort by Welk Resorts, is officially open and will celebrate their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The six-acre resort features 67 one and two bedroom villas and overlooks the Blue River. The property is located at 557 Stan Miller Dr., Breckenridge and can be reached at 970-771-1017.
Business