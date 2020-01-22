The Shores at Breckenridge approaches build-out

The Shores at Breckenridge is a community of luxury homes along the Blue River.

Courtesy The Shores at Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — The Shores at Breckenridge, a luxury community of single-family homes along the Blue River that has consistently been in high-demand, is near completion. The project began in 2014 with plans for 40 homes. Now, six years later, the final riverfront duplex has been completed and three final single-family homes are expected to be completed in February. These are the last five homes that will be constructed in the neighborhood.

The homes feature open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings, large windows and natural stone and oak elements. For more information on the housing community, visit shoresbreckenridge.com.