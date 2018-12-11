The Shores at Breckenridge reports another year of record housing sales

Sales at The Shores at Breckenridge, a community of luxury homes along the Blue River, have experienced the same upward trend as other real estate in Summit County with the developer preparing to close out another record year.

According to the developer, The Shores has already sold 10 homes this year and has two more slated to close this month.

"The Breckenridge market continues to see price increases with a limited supply of new construction and detached single-family homes," said Noah Hahn, managing partner of Boulder-based Meriwether Properties, which has partnered with San Diego's Pathfinder Partners to develop the community.

"The allure of the homes at The Shores remains steady as seen by our robust sales," he continued. "And the addition of a new groomed trail means even more year-round recreational opportunities are available at this already active area."

He was talking about the decision to groom the eight-mile rec path for Nordic skiers, mountain bikers, cross country skiers, snow-shoers, runners and walkers between Frisco and Breckenridge, which runs right by The Shores.

Expected to be complete in early 2020, The Shores will feature 56 detached and paired residences. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is marketing the homes. For more, ShoresBreckenridge.com.