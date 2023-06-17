The snowpack is usually gone by the first day of summer, but will Summit County defy the historical record this year?

Sun rays break through the clouds hanging over the Tenmile Range on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Summit County’s snowpack is at 273% of the 30-year median, but clear skies and warm weather could change that as a southwest flow brings dry air into Colorado’s High Country.

Last year’s snowpack dried up by June 17, and it typically evaporates or runs off by June 20 each year, according to SNOTEL snowpack station data for the Blue River basin, which encompasses all of Summit County. This year’s levels are the best the county has seen in four years, but things could quickly change as the upper level systems that drove much of the rain over the past month shift away from Colorado.

Friday’s storms brought snow to the summit’s of peaks and high-Alpine areas in Breckenridge, but the flurries will likely be the last boost to the area’s snowpack until next water year, which typically begins in late August, though Colorado’s Rocky Mountains are known to see rogue snowstorms and odd weather throughout the summer.

“Over the next few days, temperatures will be about normal, and then we may see some above normal temperatures through the middle of next week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin said. “Yeah, so for whatever snowpack is left up there, a lot of that will be starting to melt off.”

High temperatures will hit 70 on Sunday for much of Summit County, and lows overnight will be around 40 degrees. The seven-day outlook for Summit County calls for highs to remain above 70 and max out around 76 degrees, which is above average compared to the historical records.

The warmer overnight temperatures might spell doom for the snow holding onto peaks in the region, but it will likely cause wildflowers across Summit County to ramp up their bloom production, according to U.S. Forest Service regional botanist Tyler Johnson.

“You know, there’s always an exception, but a minimum temperature of 50 is when the chemistry within wildflowers really get going,” Johnson said. “For whatever reason, I don’t actually know the biochemistry of it, but 50 degrees really does seem to be a breakpointing for most plants to kind of kick into reproduction mode.”

Purple lupines and yellow arrowleaf balsamroot fill a field north of Silverthorne with color as rain falls in Summit County on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Though blooms begin to get ready to peak once those overnight temperatures remain above 50 degrees, areas of Summit County are already blooming, such as lower elevations north of Silverthorne and near Heeney. There, arrowleaf balsamroot, chickweed and lupines are already flowering. Closer to the heart of Summit County, the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area offers hikers a chance to see orchids, pasqueflowers and larkspur.

The snowpack’s health helps feed wildflower blooms across the county, and the soil is currently saturated thanks to a near-record year in 2022 for precipitation.

With the Blue River downstream of Dillon Reservoir already hitting 700 cubic feet per second, which is nearly 13 times the flow rate compared to last year, rivers are expected to keep rising despite the lack of precipitation.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of river rises over the past week with all the rain, so rivers and everything will be running still pretty high here through probably this week,” Entrekin said. “Then, as the heat continues, we’ll gradually see that snowpack pretty much disappear from the SNOTEL sites. The rivers and streams will probably start to come down a little bit — probably after next week or next couple of weeks.”

And although the smoke from wildfires in Canada made a brief appearance in Colorado earlier this week, Entrekin said the current weather pattern will keep the haze away for an extended period of time.

“The windflow will be coming in from southern California to Mexico and Arizona, so any smoke from Canada is gonna stay way over into the eastern part of the United States,” Entrekin said.