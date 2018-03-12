The Stateline Fire has nearly 11,000 acres burning in southeast Colorado

The Stateline Fire, a blaze spanning three states, is now up to 26,821 acres with 40 percent containment.

The fire started on private property in New Mexico on Thursday morning and crossed into Colorado Saturday morning, according to New Mexico State Forestry.

As of Sunday night, 10,960 acres were burning in Colorado’s Las Animas and Baca counties and 10 acres were burning in Oklahoma.

