The Summit Daily News wins ‘Best in Show’ at Colorado Press Association awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Summit Daily News won 37 awards over the weekend from the Colorado Press Association and the Colorado Associated Press, including CPA's "Best in Show" award for a three-part series on skier deaths.

The Daily was also recognized by the Colorado Press Association with the "Editorial Sweepstakes" award and "General Excellence" honors as the best overall newspaper in its class, along with 32 individual awards, including 20 first-place finishes in its circulation class in the 2017 CPA Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were recognized Saturday during the 2018 CPA Convention at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs.

"I'm extremely proud of the Summit Daily team," said Summit Daily News editor Ben Trollinger. "We may not have the biggest newsroom in our class, but we have an overflow of talent and dedication."

The Summit Daily News competes against newspapers in Colorado with a circulation between 6,001 and 15,000, including the Aspen Times, Durango Herald, Vail Daily, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today.

The Daily's thee-part series on skier deaths ("Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of the Colorado's ski industry") competed with the likes of the Denver Post and Colorado Springs Gazette to win CPA's "Best in Show" award for newspapers in any circulation class. The series also won top honors for best investigative reporting and best online special package at the Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters annual contest on Friday.

"At first, 'Whiteout' looked to be a solid investigative piece on deaths at Colorado's ski venues, supported by facts and charts. But it turned out to be much more," the CPA's "Best in Show" contest judge wrote of the series. "It only takes a few paragraphs to get hooked into reading the entire three-part series that takes a serious look at not only the tragic deaths, but also safety issues involved, the professional handling of each incident, and the heart-wrenching effects on victims' friends and families.

With compassionate and skillful writing, the attention to the human factors draws readers in – and makes them care … This is what newspapers do best: look into a societal problem, bring it into public light, and foster change. And to question an industry that is vital to the state and more specifically the region the newspaper serves, is courageous and to be commended."

The Daily was also honored for its coverage of the Breckenridge Peak 2 Fire and for its 13-part series on Summit County's housing crisis.

Following is a list of the Daily's awards from the Colorado Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

FIRST PLACE

Best environmental story: Jack Queen for "The cloud farmers"

Best News story: Jack Queen for "Too close to home"

Best agriculture story: Kevin Fixler and Hugh Carey for "Farm-to-table movement expands despite challenges"

Best sustained coverage: Jack Queen, Kevin Fixler, Kailyn Lamb, Ben Trollinger, Heather Jarvis and Susan Gilmore for "Housing Divided," a 13-part series on Summit County's workforce housing crisis

Best editorial special section newsprint: Explore Summit Bike Guide

Best headline writing: Ben Trollinger

Best investigate story package: Kevin Fixler, Heather Jarvis, Ben Trollinger, Meg Boyer, Hugh Carey, Eli Pace, Jon Scharfencamp, Afton Pospislova for "Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of the Colorado's ski industry"

Online Breaking News: Jack Queen, Hugh Carey for coverage of Breckenridge Peak 2 wildfire

Breaking news video: Heather Jarvis for " Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry "

Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry Best multimedia: Heather Jarvis, Kevin Fixler, Jon Scharfencamp for "Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of the Colorado's ski industry"

Use of social media in breaking news: Eli Pace for coverage of Silverthorne SWAT team standoff

Best news photograph: Hugh Carey

Best informational graphic: Malisa Samsel and Darin Bliss for "Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of the Colorado's ski industry"

Best photography portfolio: Hugh Carey

Best use of color in an ad

Best medium space ad

Best large space ad

Best advertising campaign: Eric Groves, Lauren Glendenning

Best classified pages

Best use of multimedia advertising: Heather Jarvis, Cindy Boisvert

SECOND PLACE