The Summit Foundation announces Live Your Dreams scholarship
The Summit Foundation has launched a new scholarship. Called Live Your Dreams, it is a grassroots effort started and funded by Summit High School alumni. The first four-year scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in 2022.
According to a news release, alumni can become involved by making monthly donations or a one-time contribution. Donors can also choose to join a network of alumni connecting as a social and professional resource for one another.
Community members Mike and Jenny Lundin have offered to match the first $2,500 raised while FirstBank has offered to match $5,000, bringing the total match to $7,500.
For more information on the scholarship and to donate, visit SummitFoundation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.