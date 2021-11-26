The Summit Foundation announces Live Your Dreams scholarship

The Summit Foundation has launched a new scholarship. Called Live Your Dreams, it is a grassroots effort started and funded by Summit High School alumni. The first four-year scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in 2022.

According to a news release, alumni can become involved by making monthly donations or a one-time contribution. Donors can also choose to join a network of alumni connecting as a social and professional resource for one another.

Community members Mike and Jenny Lundin have offered to match the first $2,500 raised while FirstBank has offered to match $5,000, bringing the total match to $7,500.

For more information on the scholarship and to donate, visit SummitFoundation.org .