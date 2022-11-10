The Summit Foundation announces winners of 2022 Philanthropy Awards￼

Each November in honor of National Philanthropy Day, The Summit Foundation has recognized community members through its annual philanthropy awards. The organization has given out the awards since 1991.

Joe Kusumoto/The Summit Foundation

After collecting nominations for the 2022 Philanthropy Awards, The Summit Foundation has announced its winners. The awards honor people, businesses and nonprofits that go above and beyond with their commitment to philanthropy.

The winners of the 30th annual Philanthropy Awards are:

Outstanding Business: Krystal Media

Outstanding Educator: James Smith

Dr. Oliver Stonington Award Outstanding Philanthropists: Mike and Anna Dudick

Outstanding Nonprofit Professional: Karen Meza

Outstanding Volunteers: Sue and Bob Peterson

Outstanding Youth: Nataly Alderete Avila

David Olbright Award Outstanding Youth Mentor: Geoff Palmer

The free awards ceremony will be held Nov. 17 at Beaver Run Resort. Visit SummitFoundation.org for more information and to RSVP since seating is limited.