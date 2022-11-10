The Summit Foundation announces winners of 2022 Philanthropy Awards￼
After collecting nominations for the 2022 Philanthropy Awards, The Summit Foundation has announced its winners. The awards honor people, businesses and nonprofits that go above and beyond with their commitment to philanthropy.
The winners of the 30th annual Philanthropy Awards are:
- Outstanding Business: Krystal Media
- Outstanding Educator: James Smith
- Dr. Oliver Stonington Award Outstanding Philanthropists: Mike and Anna Dudick
- Outstanding Nonprofit Professional: Karen Meza
- Outstanding Volunteers: Sue and Bob Peterson
- Outstanding Youth: Nataly Alderete Avila
- David Olbright Award Outstanding Youth Mentor: Geoff Palmer
The free awards ceremony will be held Nov. 17 at Beaver Run Resort. Visit SummitFoundation.org for more information and to RSVP since seating is limited.
Business
