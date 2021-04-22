The Summit Foundation awards $300,000 to students

The Summit Foundation annually awards scholarships as part of its mission to support working families. This year, $300,000 was given to 95 local high school seniors pursuing college or technical school, with 40% of the recipients being first-generation college students.

Students are selected based on financial need, academic excellence and community service. All recipients are also eligible to reapply for a scholarship for their sophomore year.

“We are so proud of our local students and their perseverance through a very difficult school year,” The Summit Foundation Program Manager Tara Dew said in a news release. “We hope these scholarships are not only a financial support, but also a reminder of the community cheering them on in their next steps.”

To see a complete list of scholarship recipients, visit SummitFoundation.org.