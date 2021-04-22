The Summit Foundation awards $300,000 to students
The Summit Foundation annually awards scholarships as part of its mission to support working families. This year, $300,000 was given to 95 local high school seniors pursuing college or technical school, with 40% of the recipients being first-generation college students.
Students are selected based on financial need, academic excellence and community service. All recipients are also eligible to reapply for a scholarship for their sophomore year.
“We are so proud of our local students and their perseverance through a very difficult school year,” The Summit Foundation Program Manager Tara Dew said in a news release. “We hope these scholarships are not only a financial support, but also a reminder of the community cheering them on in their next steps.”
To see a complete list of scholarship recipients, visit SummitFoundation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.