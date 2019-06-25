 The Summit Foundation awards more than a half million dollars to local nonprofits | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Foundation awards more than a half million dollars to local nonprofits

News | June 25, 2019

Staff report

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit Foundation awarded $563,900 to 43 Summit County nonprofits as part of its spring grant program, according to a news release.

The money was distributed across the foundation’s four impact areas: healthy and safe communities, bright futures, arts and culture and environmental stewardship.

Local organizations received grants to provide key services in Summit County — including need-based scholarships, year-round cultural programming and help with health care navigation — in addition to grants that support environmental efforts and other community programs.

The following nonprofits received grant funding:

  • Blue River Horse Center
  • Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies
  • Breckenridge Creative Arts
  • Breckenridge Film Festival
  • Breckenridge Heritage Alliance
  • Bristlecone Montessori School
  • Carriage House Early Learning Center
  • Colorado Farm to Table
  • Colorado Fourteeners Initiative
  • Colorado Mountain College Foundation
  • The Colorado Trail Foundation
  • The Cycle Effect
  • Domus Pacis Family Respite
  • DYC Junior Sailing Club
  • Early Intervention- Summit County Public Health
  • Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation
  • Girl Scouts of Colorado
  • Girls on the Run of Western Colorado
  • Grand County Rural Health Network
  • Knights of Columbus
  • League for Animals & People of the Summit
  • Little Red Schoolhouse
  • More To Life
  • Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative
  • Reach Out and Read Colorado
  • Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
  • Smart Bellies
  • South Park Food Bank
  • Summit Community & Senior Center
  • Summit Community Care Clinic
  • Summit County Rescue Group
  • Summit County Youth Baseball
  • Summit County Youth Hockey
  • Summit Habitat for Humanity
  • Summit Historical Society
  • Summit Medical Center Hospital Foundation
  • Summit Nordic Ski Club
  • Summit Tigers American Legion Baseball
  • Team Breckenridge Sports Club
  • Team Summit Colorado
  • Timberline Adult Day Services
  • Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado
  • Wildlands Restoration Volunteers

In addition to the spring grants, four donor-advised funds managed by the community foundation contributed an additional $31,000, bringing the total amount awarded to $594,900, according to the release.

Since it began distributing funds in 1986, the community foundation has awarded more than $33.3 million in grants and scholarships.

