The Summit Foundation awards more than a half million dollars to local nonprofits

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit Foundation awarded $563,900 to 43 Summit County nonprofits as part of its spring grant program, according to a news release.

The money was distributed across the foundation’s four impact areas: healthy and safe communities, bright futures, arts and culture and environmental stewardship.

Local organizations received grants to provide key services in Summit County — including need-based scholarships, year-round cultural programming and help with health care navigation — in addition to grants that support environmental efforts and other community programs.

The following nonprofits received grant funding:

Blue River Horse Center

Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies

Breckenridge Creative Arts

Breckenridge Film Festival

Breckenridge Heritage Alliance

Bristlecone Montessori School

Carriage House Early Learning Center

Colorado Farm to Table

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative

Colorado Mountain College Foundation

The Colorado Trail Foundation

The Cycle Effect

Domus Pacis Family Respite

DYC Junior Sailing Club

Early Intervention- Summit County Public Health

Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation

Girl Scouts of Colorado

Girls on the Run of Western Colorado

Grand County Rural Health Network

Knights of Columbus

League for Animals & People of the Summit

Little Red Schoolhouse

More To Life

Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative

Reach Out and Read Colorado

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps

Smart Bellies

South Park Food Bank

Summit Community & Senior Center

Summit Community Care Clinic

Summit County Rescue Group

Summit County Youth Baseball

Summit County Youth Hockey

Summit Habitat for Humanity

Summit Historical Society

Summit Medical Center Hospital Foundation

Summit Nordic Ski Club

Summit Tigers American Legion Baseball

Team Breckenridge Sports Club

Team Summit Colorado

Timberline Adult Day Services

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers

In addition to the spring grants, four donor-advised funds managed by the community foundation contributed an additional $31,000, bringing the total amount awarded to $594,900, according to the release.

Since it began distributing funds in 1986, the community foundation has awarded more than $33.3 million in grants and scholarships.