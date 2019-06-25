The Summit Foundation awards more than a half million dollars to local nonprofits
BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit Foundation awarded $563,900 to 43 Summit County nonprofits as part of its spring grant program, according to a news release.
The money was distributed across the foundation’s four impact areas: healthy and safe communities, bright futures, arts and culture and environmental stewardship.
Local organizations received grants to provide key services in Summit County — including need-based scholarships, year-round cultural programming and help with health care navigation — in addition to grants that support environmental efforts and other community programs.
The following nonprofits received grant funding:
- Blue River Horse Center
- Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies
- Breckenridge Creative Arts
- Breckenridge Film Festival
- Breckenridge Heritage Alliance
- Bristlecone Montessori School
- Carriage House Early Learning Center
- Colorado Farm to Table
- Colorado Fourteeners Initiative
- Colorado Mountain College Foundation
- The Colorado Trail Foundation
- The Cycle Effect
- Domus Pacis Family Respite
- DYC Junior Sailing Club
- Early Intervention- Summit County Public Health
- Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Girl Scouts of Colorado
- Girls on the Run of Western Colorado
- Grand County Rural Health Network
- Knights of Columbus
- League for Animals & People of the Summit
- Little Red Schoolhouse
- More To Life
- Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative
- Reach Out and Read Colorado
- Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
- Smart Bellies
- South Park Food Bank
- Summit Community & Senior Center
- Summit Community Care Clinic
- Summit County Rescue Group
- Summit County Youth Baseball
- Summit County Youth Hockey
- Summit Habitat for Humanity
- Summit Historical Society
- Summit Medical Center Hospital Foundation
- Summit Nordic Ski Club
- Summit Tigers American Legion Baseball
- Team Breckenridge Sports Club
- Team Summit Colorado
- Timberline Adult Day Services
- Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado
- Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
In addition to the spring grants, four donor-advised funds managed by the community foundation contributed an additional $31,000, bringing the total amount awarded to $594,900, according to the release.
Since it began distributing funds in 1986, the community foundation has awarded more than $33.3 million in grants and scholarships.
