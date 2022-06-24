The Summit Foundation awards nearly $600,000 in grants to local nonprofits

The Summit Foundation recently awarded $593,900 in grants to 49 local nonprofits. According to a news release, spring grants were distributed across The Summit Foundation’s four impact areas: Healthy & Safe Communities, Bright Futures, Arts & Culture and Environmental Stewardship.

Broken down, $314,500 went to the Healthy & Safe Communities category, supporting programs like meals for kids through Smart Bellies. For Bright Futures, $203,000 was awarded to initiatives such as the new child care facility in Smith Ranch and nonprofit scholarships. Arts & Culture, which includes a children’s mining exhibit and a homestead project, received $19,100. Lastly, $57,300 went to the Environmental Stewardship category toward projects like remodeling Francie’s Cabin and cleaning up the Blue River.

According to the news release, the grants were made possible by over 3,500 generous businesses and individuals that provided donations this year to The Summit Foundation.