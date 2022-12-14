The Summit Foundation awards over $1 million through end-of-year grants

The Summit Foundation recently announced that it awarded just under $1.07 million in grants to 57 local nonprofits through its end-of-year grants cycle. According to a news release, the fall grant cycle focuses on improving the quality, diversity and access to educational opportunities and sports for children of all ages.

The grants were made possible by over 3,000 businesses and individuals that donated this year to The Summit Foundation. Additionally, eight donor-advised funds managed by The Summit Foundation also contributed to the grantees, which provided supplemental funding to nonprofits in need.

Last year, the foundation gave back $4 million in grants, scholarships and special initiatives and is forecasting an increase in that contribution for 2023. For more information, visit SummitFoundation.org .