The Summit Foundation seeks philanthropy award nominations
Each November, in honor of National Philanthropy Day, The Summit Foundation has recognized community members through its annual philanthropy awards. The organization has given out the awards since 1991. The Summit Foundation is now accepting nominations for people who use their time to better the community.
According to a news release, nominees are awarded in the following categories:
- Outstanding Business
- Outstanding Educator
- Outstanding Philanthropist (Dr. Oliver Stonington Award)
- Outstanding Employee in a Nonprofit Organization
- Outstanding Volunteer
- Outstanding Youth
- Outstanding Youth Mentor (David Albright Award)
The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, Oct. 10, and the ceremony will be held Nov. 17 at Beaver Run Resort. Visit SummitFoundation.org for more information and to submit nominations.
