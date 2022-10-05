The Summit Foundation seeks philanthropy award nominations

Each November in honor of National Philanthropy Day, The Summit Foundation has recognized community members through its annual philanthropy awards. The organization has given out the awards since 1991.

Joe Kusumoto/The Summit Foundation

Each November, in honor of National Philanthropy Day, The Summit Foundation has recognized community members through its annual philanthropy awards. The organization has given out the awards since 1991. The Summit Foundation is now accepting nominations for people who use their time to better the community.

According to a news release, nominees are awarded in the following categories:

Outstanding Business

Outstanding Educator

Outstanding Philanthropist (Dr. Oliver Stonington Award)

Outstanding Employee in a Nonprofit Organization

Outstanding Volunteer

Outstanding Youth

Outstanding Youth Mentor (David Albright Award)

The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, Oct. 10, and the ceremony will be held Nov. 17 at Beaver Run Resort. Visit SummitFoundation.org for more information and to submit nominations.