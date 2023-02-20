‘The Understudy’ to be performed at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre soon

Harrison Farmer, Hanna Uselding and Phillip Shinn act as their characters for "The Understudy," the latest show to debut at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre. The show will run from March 8 to April 1.

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre will host “The Understudy,” a “hilarious and witty play” that gives the audience an inside look at what it’s like to go behind the scenes of a Broadway production.

According to a news release from the theatre, the PG-13 show follows Jake, an action movie star; Harry, the understudy looking for his big break; and Roxanne, the smart stage manager working against all odds to rehearse the Broadway premiere of a Franz Kafka play.

The release said that all three characters’ lives collide for one day where audience members will laugh, witness a love triangle and watch as each pursues their passion for theatre. The show is recommended for ages 16 and up.

The characters are played by Harrison Farmer, Hanna Uselding, and Philip Shinn.

The show’s opening night is on March 8 and will run through April 1. It will play at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

The production is hosted at the Breckenridge Theatre located at 121 South Ridge St. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at BackstageTheatre.org .