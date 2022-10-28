The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to

Republican House District 27 candidate Lynn Emrick and state senate candidate Tim Walsh go door-to-door during a morning of canvassing on Oct. 20, 2022 near Lookout Park in western Arvada.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year.

And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state.

A majority in the chamber runs through state Senate District 20, where Cutter, a state representative, is running against Walsh, a first-time candidate and developer. It’s one of seven competitive state Senate districts on the ballot in November. Republicans must win six of the races to take back the gavel from Democrats, who now hold a 21-14 advantage in the 35-member Senate.

The issues Cutter and Walsh are hearing about in District 20 — affordability, education and abortion — are the same pivotal issues that will likely decide the outcome of all seven competitive races.

“Child care in general is devastating,” Jennifer Bell, a single mom and Democrat in Lakewood, told Cutter when the lawmaker knocked on her door.

