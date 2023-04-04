Theatre SilCo announces upcoming spring and summer entertainment in Silverthorne

Theatre SilCo announced upcoming shows for spring and summer 2023.

Theatre SilCo/Courtesy illustration

Colorado’s master storyteller Bob Moore recently sold out shows at Theatre SilCo, and that’s just the beginning of entertainment in Silverthorne this spring and summer.

On April 8, Theatre SilCo will present “No Sense, No Sensibility,” which features 30 bite-sized plays that will be performed in an order determined by the audience. The 60-minute show will test the actors as they perform back-to-back plays ranging from humorous to heartfelt to utterly absurd.

April 29 will bring a performance by Reply All, a Summit County-based improv group that specializes in long-form improv that creates a hilarious, brand-new show each month.

On April 29 and May 6, Theatre SilCo will feature Loteria, a play inspired by the traditional Mexican card game of the same name. The plot revolves around when a family game night falls apart and two siblings must rescue their father who is trapped inside the game.

For more information, visit TheSilCo.org .