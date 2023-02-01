Theatre SilCo to host an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser at Silverthorne Pavilion
Theatre SilCo executive director Chris Alleman has been at the helm of the organization for 20 years. To celebrate, the nonprofit is hosting an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser.
According to the theater’s website, the event is called “We Got the Beat” and will feature live music from various artists as well as food and drinks. Guests are encouraged to wear ’80s-themed clothing. if participants don’t have any on-theme clothing, the theater’s website encourages people to reach out to melissa@thesilco.org.
The event is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and will be hosted at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Tickets cost $125 plus fees. Visit TheSilCo.org for more information and to purchase your ticket.
