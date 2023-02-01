Theatre SilCo to host an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser at Silverthorne Pavilion

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, home of the Theatre SilCo, is pictured on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Theatre SilCo executive director Chris Alleman has been at the helm of the organization for 20 years. To celebrate, the nonprofit is hosting an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser.

According to the theater’s website , the event is called “We Got the Beat” and will feature live music from various artists as well as food and drinks. Guests are encouraged to wear ’80s-themed clothing. if participants don’t have any on-theme clothing, the theater’s website encourages people to reach out to melissa@thesilco.org .

The event is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and will be hosted at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Tickets cost $125 plus fees. Visit TheSilCo.org for more information and to purchase your ticket.