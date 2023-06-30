There won’t be fireworks in Summit County this Fourth of July. Here’s where to find them nearby

Onlookers enjoy Avon’s winter 2023 fireworks display, initially slated for last year’s Fourth of July celebrations but postponed due to fire risk. The Fourth of July fireworks will return in 2023, though.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Fourth of July fireworks are making their return to Eagle County, after fireworks shows for the holiday were canceled for the plast two years due to high fire risk and related restrictions. Instead of fireworks, last year’s celebrations included drone and laser shows.

Avon

Avon Mayor Amy Phillips confirmed at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that barring extreme fire circumstances, fireworks will be present during the Salute to the USA celebration this year, after a two-year hiatus due to wildfire concerns. Last year, Avon lit its Fourth of July fireworks in January instead.

“At this point, my understanding is unless we have an active forest fire that our fire departments are dealing with, we will have fireworks,” Phillips said.

Salute to the USA will take place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on July 3 in Harry A. Nottingham Park. In addition to fireworks, attendees can expect face painters, bounce houses, festival-style foods and live music performed by Los Lonely Boys.

Vail

The town of Vail is also preparing for its first Fourth of July fireworks show since 2020. The show was canceled in 2021 due to wildfire conditions, and last year was replaced with a drone show. Additional cancellations have happened due to extreme conditions in 2018, 2012, 2006, 2002 and 1998, said Kris Widlak, the town’s director of communications.

This year, “conditions permitting,” the show will go on, Widlak said.

The 20-minute fireworks display is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. over Vail Mountain with a patriotic soundtrack playing on KZYR 97.7. For a viewing area map, visit VailAmericaDays.com .

Ahead of Independence Day, the town’s fire department will be tracking current weather and weather predictions, moisture levels in the town’s vegetation, fire activity in the surrounding area, and other fire indicators. As of Wednesday, June 28, the fire department is comfortable with the conditions, Widlak said.

However, she added the disclaimer that: “This can change at any time.”

Should the show be canceled, Vail has a few contingencies in place. In the event of a rain cancellation, the display could merely be delayed till later in the week. However, previous cancellations due to fire danger have resulted in larger fireworks displays in the town’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Gypsum/Eagle

Fireworks will return to Gypsum for the first time since 2019 during the town’s Independence Day Celebration at the Lundgren Amphitheater Field on July 3. The fireworks are set to launch starting at dusk.

The ’90s pop-rock tribute band JV3 will play and free hot dogs and popsicles will be given out while supplies last. No dogs or pets will be allowed. Outside alcohol is permitted at Lundgren Amphitheater for the event but is limited to beer and wine only. No glass of any kind is allowed.

The event is free and parking is available in the lots around the Gypsum Rec Center, Gypsum Town Hall and Gypsum Library and Eagle Valley High School’s south lot.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek will likely also put on a fireworks show during its Independence Day Celebration on July 4. The event will kick off at noon with bounce houses and waterslides, move to live music in the afternoon and finish with fireworks, which will start at 9:30 p.m. If the decision is made to cancel the fireworks, they will be replaced by a hot air balloon glow.

This story is from VailDaily.com .