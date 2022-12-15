There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers
Outdoor recreation groups hope handing out poop-disposal kits will cut down on the problem piling up on Colorado’s public lands
The Colorado Sun
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor.
With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites.
The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
Amid the other grantee projects that address things like redesigning websites, upping interest in dude ranches and promoting midweek skiing, the Gunnison group’s project stands out for being the only proposal with a focus on defecation.
It’s not really a stretch. Tourism and poop are very intertwined. Where humans go, they do tend to “go,” and that has created a polluting problem on public lands.
Read more on ColoradoSun.com.
