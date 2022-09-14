These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires

The Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County at the end of last year. But a study from CoreLogic finds that El Paso, Eagle, Douglas, Jefferson and La Plata counties face the highest risk of home losses due to wildfire in the state.

Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post

COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report.

California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms of the number of homes susceptible to wildfire damage, CoreLogic estimates. But given their much smaller populations than the first three states, Colorado and New Mexico are more vulnerable on a percentage of homes basis.

“Colorado’s Front Range is a geographic feature that encompasses some of the largest concentrations of wildfire risk in Colorado,” said Tom Larsen, senior director of insurance solutions at CoreLogic, in an email. “The large number of homes nestled along the wildland interface defines the risk here.”

El Paso County has 38,560 single-family homes at risk of wildfire damage, the largest number of any county in the state. Eagle County is next with 24,048 homes at risk, followed by Jefferson County with 23,164 homes, La Plata with 21,637 homes and Douglas County with 20,827.

Close to three out of four homes in La Plata and Eagle counties are at risk of destruction in a wildfire, whereas closer to three out of 20 homes in Douglas and El Paso counties are at risk. About one out of 10 homes in Jefferson County could end up in the path of a fire, based on statistics on housing units from the State Demography Office .

