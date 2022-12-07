Thinking about backcountry skiing in Colorado? Read this guide first.￼

Backcountry skiing near Vail Pass.

Jim Brenneman/Courtesy photo

Visualize being at the summit of a ski resort on a bluebird powder day, surrounded by a glorious panorama filled with snowcapped peaks glistening in the distance. Now imagine you and a few ski buddies have the mountain to yourselves. No lifts, no overcrowded dining halls with over-priced burgers, just you and your crew.

With the proper equipment and training, you can have that experience as a backcountry skier. And if climbing mountains on skis sounds too adventurous, imagine climbing a quiet forest trail with a mellow grade on cross-country skis, the only sounds coming from your breathing and the whoosh-whoosh whisper of the skis beneath you. That, too, can be yours on backcountry gear.

“Backcountry skiing is an amazing sport,” said Jeff Woodward, co-founder and CEO of Bluebird Backcountry, a ski area 30 miles north of Kremmling that functions as a training ground for backcountry skiing and snowboarding. “You can get away from the crowds and be out in nature and have a great time, hopefully with family or friends, but still be skiing or snowboarding. It can be life-changing.”

Backcountry touring comes with different types of gear and techniques suited for different kinds of terrain.

“Backcountry skiing takes a lot of forms, everything from adventurous mountaineering to simple touring around woods,” said John Weir, marketing manager at Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden.

