Thinking outside the box for more affordable surgery care options

Peak One Surgery Center opened in 2005 as a joint venture between St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and local surgeons. Its mission is been to not only offer more affordable surgeries to Summit County residents, but also more options for health care in general.



People want more affordable health care — especially in the high country where health care costs are often significantly higher than on the Front Range — and surgery is no different.

“Not all patients are aware they have a choice about where they’d like to get their surgeries,” said Michaela Halcomb, Director of Operations at Peak One Surgery Center. “Peak One Surgery Center is more cost effective than the hospital. For orthopaedic surgeries, we’re as much as 40 percent cheaper than the hospital.”

Peak One Surgery Center opened in 2005 as a joint venture between St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and local surgeons. Its mission from day one has been to not only offer more affordable surgeries to Summit County residents, but also more options for health care in general.

Dr. Clay Pendleton, a urologist, chose to work at Peak One Surgery Center to allow a cost-effective alternative for his patients undergoing non-emergent, outpatient surgeries in the high country.

Dr. Clay Pendleton, a urologist, chose to work at Peak One Surgery Center to allow a cost-effective alternative for his patients undergoing non-emergent, outpatient surgeries in the high country.

Expanding care options

The specialties offered at Peak One Surgery Center include gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, pain management, podiatry and urology.

Dr. Clay Pendleton, a urologist from Steamboat Springs, expanded to offer his services in Summit County because of a glaring need for urology care, as well as the draw of a great hospital system with quality providers. Dr. Pendleton said urology is one of the most underserved specialities in medicine, especially in the Colorado’s mountain towns.

“I have chosen to work at Peak One Surgery Center to allow a cost-effective alternative for my patients undergoing non-emergent, outpatient surgeries in the high country,” Dr. Pendleton said. “I benefit from this as I am able to work with a great staff and group of nurses that offer a highly efficient operative setting.”

The most common procedures he performs in Summit County are for kidney stones cases, laser TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate) for enlarged prostate, sling procedures for female incontinence and various procedures to both diagnose and treat prostate, kidney and bladder cancers. Dr. Pendleton said there’s a common misconception that urologists mostly operate on male genitalia, but in fact this is a small portion of surgical volume. About ⅓ of Dr. Pendleton’s patients are female.

With almost zero turnover of surgeons, combined with a strong surgical volume, Dr. Pendleton said Peak One Surgery Center remains a strong, much-needed surgery option for mountain patients.

“Prices at Peak One Surgery Center are very competitive with Front Range surgery centers,” Dr. Pendleton said. “In general, it is difficult for hospitals to be able to compete with ambulatory surgery center pricing.”

He said Peak One Surgery Center has an “impressive” group of surgeons and staff.

Safety perks

Peak One Surgery Center has a very low infection rate because patients are not surrounded by other patients with various medical issues.

And because it’s not a 24/7 emergency center, doctors don’t typically have to bump scheduled surgeries like they sometimes do in hospitals in order to tend to emergency patients.

Peak One Surgery Center is located next to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center so if an emergency occurs, the hospital is right there.

About Peak One Surgery Center

In its three operating rooms, physicians perform ear, nose and throat, general surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedic, pain management, podiatry and spine procedures.

The surgery center is a partnership between St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and local surgeons who wanted to create a joint ventured center of surgical excellence. Peak One Surgery Center is managed by Pinnacle III.

Peak One Surgery Center received certification from Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and Medicare in 2005, the year it opened.

Costs to have surgery at Peak One Surgery Center can be up to 40 percent lower than in a hospital setting.

Costs are also in line with other surgical centers on the Front Range.

Patient satisfaction rates are 95.2 percent, compared to national average of 94.3 percent. Top performance metrics are “nursing staff concern for comfort” and “nursing staff courtesy.”

In 2018, Peak One Surgery Center performed 2,282 surgeries. In January through May 2019, Peak One Surgery Center surpassed their expected number of surgeries by 90 cases.

For more information, visit peak1asc.com or call 970-668-1458.



