This Colorado Lake just earned the title of 4th bluest water in the nation

Mount Baldy is reflected in Grand Lake.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News | Sky-Hi News

According to the travel-tip magazine, SIXT , Grand Lake has earned a new title as a travel destination – it boasts some of the bluest water in the U.S.

According to SIXT , tourists searching for the best water vacations has increased by 300% in the past year. SIXT stated they color-picked and analyzed water vacation spots across the nation to pick the top 50 bluest waterways in the U.S. Grand Lake, the largest and deepest natural lake in Colorado, came in fourth place.

“The world is full of stunning natural wonders, but there’s something unique about recharging while enjoying blue waters,” said David Woody, Country Development and Travel expert at SIXT. “Studies have shown that when we’re near water, the sights and sounds kickstart neurochemicals in our body that stimulate wellness, increasing blood flow to the brain and heart and helping us relax.”

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .