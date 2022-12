This season’s Arapahoe Basin season passes are 90% sold out

A skier takes a few turns on a very snowy run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last year. A-Basin announced on Tuesday afternoon that season passes for the 2022-23 ski and ride season are 90% sold out as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area/Courtesy photo

On Tuesday afternoon, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that 90% of its season passes are sold out for the 2022-23 ski and ride season.

The Arapahoe Basin season pass gets guests unlimited, unrestricted access to mountain with no blackout dates. An A-Basin season pass is the only way to ski or ride as many days as you want, whenever you want.

A full season pass costs $639 for adults ages 19 to 69 years old, $479 for youth ages 15 to 18 years old, $179 for children 6 to 14 years old and $389 for seniors ages 70 years old and up. Season passes for children 5 years old and under are free.

To purchase one of the remaining season passes visit, ArapahoeBasin.com.