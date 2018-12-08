This Week In History: Annual assessment work

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — Dec. 7, 1918

Owners of unpatented mining claims desiring to take advantage of the law suspending assessment work during 1917 and 1918, must this year again file their declaration of their intention to so hold their claims. This motive must be on file with the clerk and recorder of the company in which the claims are located, not later than Dec. 31. Failure to file this notice will work as a forfeiture against a third party.

Skating Season Now Here

The skating season has arrived and every spare moment finds the kids out taking this form of exercise and at the same time enjoying this popular sport.

Hunt's pond on French Creek seems to be the most popular resort thus far, although a few other ponds are being used.

New Series Stamps Here

Recommended Stories For You

The 1919 series of War Savings Stamps have been received by postmaster Theobald and will be placed on sale after Jan. 1.

The new series bears a likeness of Benjamin Franklin and are of a more pleasing design than that of the 1918 series.

Big Shipment of Gold is Made This Week

Yesterday would remind one of old times when gold shipments were always made up in big figures. The occasion was the final shipment of the French Gulch dredging Co. to the U.S. Mint and was a record breaker for the season. The gold brick weighed about 70 pounds and was estimated to be worth about $20,000. (Approximately $335,000 in 2018.)

The Flu Epidemic Explained

Some of the greatest medical experts in the world have been engaged in finding the cause and remedy for the epidemic of influenza that has been ravishing the country and reaping its toll of thousands of lives. It has been given out that they have found that it is caused by the condition of the system due to the absence of the usual amount of sugar and the use of substitutes for bread. The American people for generations have been accustomed to the use of pure wheat flour and a liberal amount of sweets. The ruling of the food administration cut off these rations abruptly and the process of adapting the system to the new diet left it in such a condition that the influenza germ finds a fertile field. When the country gets back to its normal rations the epidemic will no longer have a fertile field on which to prey. Such is the opinion given by Dr. Mayo and other eminent specialists of the human anatomy.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. They offer year-round tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767.